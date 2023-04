EAST CHICAGO, IN - Elizabeth J. Irvin, 62, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Majestic Care in Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3939 Drummond St. in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Evangelist Linda Johnson officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Livestreaming will begin at 11:00 a.m. CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com.