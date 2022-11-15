Elizabeth J. Kulczyk

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Elizabeth Jane Kulczyk, nee Hayes, age 95, a longtime resident of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Loving wife of the late Frank J. Kulczyk. Devoted mother of Robert J. Kulczyk, David B. Kulczyk, Carol A. Kulczyk, and the late Paul F. Kulczyk. Dearest sister of Mary C. Hayes. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Hayes, two sisters and three brothers. Jane was loved by all who knew her, and her zest for life, and will be deeply missed.
Memorial visitation Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at Christ Our Savior/St. Jude the Apostle Church 900 E. 154th St. South Holland, IL, with Rev. Kris Paluch officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, James E. Janusz Director, South Holland, IL.
