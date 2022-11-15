Elizabeth J. Kulczyk

Loving wife of the late Frank J. Kulczyk. Devoted mother of Robert J. Kulczyk, David B. Kulczyk, Carol A. Kulczyk, and the late Paul F. Kulczyk. Dearest sister of Mary C. Hayes. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Hayes, two sisters and three brothers. Jane was loved by all who knew her, and her zest for life, and will be deeply missed.