CEDAR LAKE/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER AND EAST CHICAGO, IN - Elizabeth J. Sedey (nee Ferencz), age 87, of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Munster and East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Sedey. Loving mother of Sandra (late Keith) Eenigenburg and the late Thomas Sedey. Dear grandmother of Phillip and Cassy Eenigenburg, and their children Isaac, Sienna, Stella and Walter; Rev. Andrew and Annaleah Eenigenburg and their children Poppy, Olive, Fable and Andrew Jr.; Jordan and Jessica Hoekstra, and their children Cally, Will, Charles, Louis, and Baby H on the way. Elizabeth is also survived by loving family in Spain and Croatia and many longtime caring and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Julia Ferencz and her brother Louis Ferencz, Jr.