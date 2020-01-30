VALPARAISO, IN - Elizabeth K. Atkinson, 71, of Valparaiso passed away at home with her family. She was born April 1, 1948 in Valparaiso to Ross and Doris (Ellingson) Shinaberger and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1966. Liz was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, and made her career for nearly 15 years as the receptionist for Dr. Zelaya in Valparaiso. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who was able to take special pleasure in a variety of family trips.