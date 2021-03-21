Dec. 30, 1943 - Mar. 10, 2021
HUDSON, FL - Elizabeth K. "Betty" Jacobsma (nee Luttell), 77, of Hudson, FL (formerly of Hammond, IN, Granite City, Lansing, and Lynwood, IL, Gastonia, NC, and New Port Richie, FL), passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters: Kristin (Richard) Whittington, Kathryn (Christopher) Burse; granddaughter, Samantha Whittington; brother, James (Donielle) Luttell; sisters: Veronica (late Melvin) Nicholas, Alice (late Danny) Dumo, Linda (Toby) Cox, Laura Cullars; numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She is preceded in death by her soulmate, Lt. Col. Russell H. Jacobsma; and her brothers: John Luttell and Larry Luttell.
Betty dedicated her life, heart and soul to helping others as a Psychiatric Nurse. She received her Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in 1983, and her Master's in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1984. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and held the office of President of the American Psychiatric Nurses' Association in every state in which she lived (IL, NC, FL). She authored multiple magazine articles, including the February, 1991, cover story for the prestigious Journal of Psychosocial Nursing; spoke at symposiums and nursing conferences, and taught classes at Loyola University, Purdue Calumet, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was the recipient of honors, awards, and accolades too numerous to list. Her greatest wish was to make a positive impact in the lives of those whom she touched, both in and out of nursing.
Betty will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with her beloved husband, Russell.
Services will be held on March 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., provided by International Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, Betty has requested a donation be made to Planned Parenthood.