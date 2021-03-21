Elizabeth K. "Betty" Jacobsma (nee Luttell)

Betty dedicated her life, heart and soul to helping others as a Psychiatric Nurse. She received her Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in 1983, and her Master's in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1984. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and held the office of President of the American Psychiatric Nurses' Association in every state in which she lived (IL, NC, FL). She authored multiple magazine articles, including the February, 1991, cover story for the prestigious Journal of Psychosocial Nursing; spoke at symposiums and nursing conferences, and taught classes at Loyola University, Purdue Calumet, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was the recipient of honors, awards, and accolades too numerous to list. Her greatest wish was to make a positive impact in the lives of those whom she touched, both in and out of nursing.