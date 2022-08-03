Sept. 10, 1946 - July 31, 2022

CHESTERTON - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Drinski, age 75, of Chesterton, IN, formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Betty is survived by her two children: Michelle (Michael) Marmolejo and Kristine (Chadd) Arthur; four grandchildren: Bailey and Nathan Arthur and Morgan and Matthew Marmolejo; two sisters: Edna Archer and Marion Curl; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Drinski.

Betty was a graduate of River Forest High School, Class of 1964. She worked for Montgomery Ward Department Store in the accounting department for 20 years and retired from Ulta Diamonds in Chicago in 2010. She enjoyed reading, drawing and painting. Her main passion were her wonderful grandchildren, who turned her into a #1 soccer fan. She will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 P.M. until time of Funeral Service at 5:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Betty's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

Visit Elizabeth's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.