FREMONT, IN -
Elizabeth Lagares Rodriguez age 72, of Fremont, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 3, 1946 to the late Ramon and Adeline (nee Lagares) Rosado in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Elizabeth is survived by her children's father and significant other; Asterio 'Tello' Cruz Ramos; two sons. Tony (Laura) Ramos and William 'Widge' (Jenni) Ramos; Grandchildren, Elizabeth 'Krystal' (Joseph) Ramos, Billy (Kayla) and Travis Ramos Christina (Miguel) Carranza, Michael Ramos, Cole and Kyle Parker, Katilynn Gunter, David and Derick Keene and Brandy Gibson; great grandchildren, Jayzlynn, Isaac, Juliana, Jordan Ramos, Giovani Carranza, Violet and Michael Gunter and Jayce Parker, Khloe Keene, Calie Davis and Vallis Whitaker; numerous step children and step-grandchildren; brothers, William Rosado, Ramon Rosado, Jose (Heidi) Rosado, Isaac (Delia) Rosado, Jacob Rosado, Elias Rosado, Gamaliel Rosado, Hiram (Linda) Rosado and Abel Rosado; sisters, Marlyn Serrano, Doris (Samuel) Pedroza, Raquel Perez, Adeline Puente and Betsy Salazar and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Santiago 'Tony or Bud' Rodriquez; her parents and her sister, Agar Rosado and step-son, Louie Rodriguez and step- grandson, Bryson Davis.
A funeral service for Elizabeth will be held Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. David Kime officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 5341 Central Ave Portage, IN 46342. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation for Elizabeth will be held Monday, December 3, 2018 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL,