GOSHEN, IN - Elizabeth "Libby" Grandfield Reber, 93, Goshen, formerly of Hammond, died 10:51 a.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Greencroft Healthcare. She was born December 1, 1927 in Hesston, KS, to Andrew and Amy (Krieder) Glick.

In 1975, she married Keith Grandfield and he died Dec. 13, 2003. Then on March 29, 2014, she married Don Reber and he died Sept. 16, 2019.

Surviving are five step-children: Steve Grandfield, Odgen Dunes, Meg DeMakas, Crown Point, Anita Gorglione, Oakland, TN, Carol Albusain, Cordova, TN, Gail Matthews, Centerville, TN; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Margaret Metzler and Lydia Samatar, both of Goshen; and two brothers: Oren Glick, OR and Ervie Glick, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and husbands: Keith Grandfield & Donald Reber; brothers: John Glick and Elvin Glick; and stepson Daniel Grandfield.

Elizabeth earned a Bachelor's Degree at Goshen College, and a Masters in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington. Elizabeth was an educator for 36 years, and taught as a music teacher for 22 years in Hammond, IN.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com