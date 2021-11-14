Elizabeth "Liz" A. Hirsh

Liz was a graduate of Boone Grove High School, class of 1985 and Glen Oaks Community College, class of 1987. She was self-employed as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. Liz was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. She was a loyal friend and sports enthusiast. From an early age she loved being part of a team and playing for Boone Grove girls' basketball, volleyball and track teams. She also played college ball. She always played with heart and determination. Later in life she took up the game of golf. She liked keeping family traditions alive by making quilts for all the new babies in the family and hosting Thanksgiving gatherings for her large extended family. We will miss her energetic spirit and warm smile.