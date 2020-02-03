HIGHLAND, IN - Elizabeth "Liz" Hall age 37 of Highland, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: Kylie Tratta, Elizabeth "Izzy" Hall; mother, Diane (Michael) Jalk; father Timothy Hall; her siblings: Dustin (Roberta Bigott) Hall, Lynn (Zack Schreier) Jalk and Robert Jalk; grandparents: Ruth Komacsar, Helen and Charles Hall; God parents: Kathie Calorie and Rudy Kevin Komacsar; beloved aunt, Sue Brandon and uncle, Dave Komacsar; father of Kylie, Nick Tratta; and special friend, Art March. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles and cousins. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her grandfathers: James Jalk and Rudy Komacsar.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Less Catholic Church located at 9640 Kennedy Avenue in Highland with Fr. Gregory Bin-Merle celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 3:00p.m. -8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith.

Elizabeth was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church and the Women's Guild. She often helped and catered at church functions and was a caring, loving person. Liz often babysat and cared for children throughout the years She loved her children, laying poolside, and spending time outside with family and friends.