DYER, IN - Elizabeth "Liz" O. Arsenault (nee Keeton), age 83, of Dyer, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Elizabeth is survived by three children; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother; and one sister; several nieces and nephews; and by her loving family in Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband, one daughter, and two sisters.

Visitation Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Street Christian Church, 2420 Lincoln St., Highland, IN with Rev. Randy Harrison officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Leukemia Foundation (www.leukemiafoundation.org). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.