Elizabeth Louise (Erler) Jantzen

WESTFIELD, IN - Elizabeth Louise Jantzen passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Copper Trace Retirement home in Westfield, IN. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Charles Jantzen whom she was deeply devoted to for 64 years and her brother, John Erler. Betty, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her sisters: Mary Ann Ziemann (Gordon), Doris Ritmann, brother, Paul Erler (Frances) and sister-in-law, Barbara Erler. Betty is also survived by her six children and their collective spouses, Jim and Amy Jantzen, Tom Jantzen, Judy and Gary Crawford, Lisa and Kevin Creighton, Bev and Darren Nathan, and Jenny and Eric Wright. They have seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren too numerous to name. God truly has blessed the Jantzen family.

Betty was born in Valparaiso, Indiana to John and Esther Erler on April 22, 1932. She later moved to Gary, Indiana which is where she met her husband, Bill Jantzen, on a blind date and later married at age 22. They moved to Highland where they lived and raised their family. Betty began playing the piano and organ at a young age and was soon playing for church services at age 12. This was the beginning of a long-devoted career as a church organist and choir director. She worked for La Hayne funeral home and was also the church organist and choir director at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Highland, Indiana for over 50 years. Betty and Bill faithfully attended and served at Redeemer Lutheran for many years. Her faith in God was the cornerstone of her life. Betty was known for her gift of hospitality and passion for cooking. However, she is mostly known for her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren. Her life was a fountain of love and encouragement to everyone. She was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. www.fagenmiller.com