× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth M. Melcher

GRIFFITH, IN — Elizabeth M. Melcher, 99, of Griffith, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born August 13, 1921, as part of the Greatest Generation, she has lived through the Roaring '20s, Great Depression, polio epidemic, World War II and COVID-19.

Preceded in death by loving husband of 52 years, Raymond W. Melcher; grandson, Mark A. Merrifield; sisters, Mary (Cline) Pettit and Norma (Bill) Goins; parents, Lena (nee Marchand) and Hiram Hizer; and dear friends, John and Ann Hajduch.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Art) Merrifield, Lila Melcher and Cindy (Mike) Lax; grandchildren (Late) Mark Merrifield, Cheryl Merrifield, Crystal (Jason) Poling, Carrie (Matt) Bunkowske, Nicole (Nate) Larrabee, Wiyan and Kayden Lax; great-grandchildren: Blake and Reece Merrifield Sharp, Levi and Luke Poling, Chaucer and Zander Larrabee and Alvin Bunkowske; brother, Bob (Eleanor) Peterson; and sister, Marjorie (John) Gullans; dear friend, Yogi Suroviak; and devoted helpers, Melissa Rothchild and chosen great-granddaughter, Bella Cogley.