Elizabeth M. Melcher

She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Art) Merrifield, Lila Melcher, Cindy (Mike) Lax. Grandchildren (Late) Mark Merrifield, Cheryl Merrifield, Crystal (Jason) Poling, Carrie (Matt) Bunkowske, Nicole (Nate) Larrabee, Wiyan and Kayden Lax. Great-grandchildren Blake and Reece Merrifield Sharp, Levi and Luke Poling, Chaucer and Zander Larrabee, and Alvin Bunkowske. Brother Bob (Eleanor) Peterson. Dear friend Yogi Suroviak. Devoted helpers Melissa Rothchild and chosen great granddaughter Bella Cogley.

She received the coveted Ted Sailor Humanitarian Award for her strong advocacy and countless volunteer efforts for our special needs community. She served on the Board of Directors of LARC in Lansing, IL, and was a member of the Mother's Club. She was a life-long member of the Methodist Church and in her earlier years sand in the choir at Hammond Methodist Church. She worked at the election polls.