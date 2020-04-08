× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Elizabeth Mary Louis (nee Rettig), age 100, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Elizabeth is survived by her children: John Louis, Amy (Steve) Cherry of Lady Lake, FL and Thomas (Tammy) Louis of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Diane, Donna, Debi, Jennifer, Christopher, Dawn, Damon and Shane; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Michael, Maia, Anna and Garrett; great-great grandchildren: Bennett and Alaylia.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Louis; daughter, Elaine; son, James.

Elizabeth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point and the Rosary and Alter Society. She was a volunteer at St. Anthony Hospital, and loved to knit, crochet and sew for the local hospitals.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, private services with immediate family only will be handled by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, 219-663-2500. For those wishing to view the Funeral Services via live streaming, go to Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/ on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.