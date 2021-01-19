Sept. 6, 1932 - Jan. 15, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Elizabeth N. Rainford (nee Abraham), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Elizabeth was born September 6, 1932 in Basra, Iraq to the late David and Meriam Abraham.
Elizabeth acquired a Master's Degree in Education and spent 25 years teaching French at a High School Level in East Chicago, IN. She really liked to read French literature, needle point and sewing projects. Elizabeth enjoyed the simple things in life and she will be dearly missed by her close family and friends.
She leaves behind her children: Clyde P. Rainford, Richard Rainford, David Rainford; granddaughter, Caley Rainford; and three nephews: Peter Abraham, Paul Abraham and Frank Abraham.
Elizabeth is welcomed in to eternity by her beloved husband, Clyde A. Rainford Jr.; parents David and Meriam Abraham; and siblings: Albert Abraham, Hubert Abraham, Edward Abraham, and Victoria Abraham.
A memorial visitation for Elizabeth will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Burial to take place following funeral service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations may be directed to St. Michael's Parish, 1 Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN 46375 - or to Elara Hospice - https://elaracaringhospicefoundation.org/donate/ in honor of Elizabeth.
In order to safeguard one another and the community please practice wearing a face mask or a covering while at the funeral home.
