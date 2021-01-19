Sept. 6, 1932 - Jan. 15, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Elizabeth N. Rainford (nee Abraham), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Elizabeth was born September 6, 1932 in Basra, Iraq to the late David and Meriam Abraham.

Elizabeth acquired a Master's Degree in Education and spent 25 years teaching French at a High School Level in East Chicago, IN. She really liked to read French literature, needle point and sewing projects. Elizabeth enjoyed the simple things in life and she will be dearly missed by her close family and friends.

She leaves behind her children: Clyde P. Rainford, Richard Rainford, David Rainford; granddaughter, Caley Rainford; and three nephews: Peter Abraham, Paul Abraham and Frank Abraham.

Elizabeth is welcomed in to eternity by her beloved husband, Clyde A. Rainford Jr.; parents David and Meriam Abraham; and siblings: Albert Abraham, Hubert Abraham, Edward Abraham, and Victoria Abraham.