Elizabeth Olivarri Malone

Nov. 20, 1952 - June 29, 2022

GARY - Elizabeth "Liz" Olivarri Malone, 69, passed away June 29, 2022. She was born in Gary, IN on November 20, 1952 to Francisco B. Olivarri and Celia "Sally" Holguin Moreno.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Aurora Olivarri; brother, Stephen "Steve" Olivarri. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Malone; siblings: Frank Olivarri (Dee), Rudolph Olivarri, Margaret Dejanovic (Joe), Julie Olivarri Chatwood, Fred Olivarri (Sara), Christine Olivarri, Theresa Bogert (Kent), and Paul Olivarri; nephews: Jack D. Walker, Austin Olivarri, and Brian Brandenburg; numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Liz worked in numerous offices, selling advertisement. She volunteered for numerous organizations. She loved to golf, an avid player and belonged to several golf leagues. Liz loved the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and IU Basketball.

Visitation for Liz will be held at DeBaun Springhill Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. with services starting at 7:00 P.M.