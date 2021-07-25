HAMMOND, IN - Elizabeth Pappas age 92 of Hammond, IN passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She is survived by her loving son Pete J. Pappas, and is preceded by her husband John G. Pappas; Stepson George G. Pappas; one brother Nick (Helen) Skotadis; sisters: Sophia Azisis, Helen Eliopoulos and Joanna Seregakis.

Visitation Monday, July 26, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN. Trisaghion at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. David Bissias officiating.

Funeral service directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Hammond, IN, Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. David Bissias officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her loving son Pete.