 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Pappas

Elizabeth Pappas

HAMMOND, IN - Elizabeth Pappas age 92 of Hammond, IN passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She is survived by her loving son Pete J. Pappas, and is preceded by her husband John G. Pappas; Stepson George G. Pappas; one brother Nick (Helen) Skotadis; sisters: Sophia Azisis, Helen Eliopoulos and Joanna Seregakis.

Visitation Monday, July 26, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN. Trisaghion at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. David Bissias officiating.

Funeral service directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Hammond, IN, Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. David Bissias officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her loving son Pete.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts