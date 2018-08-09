WICHITA, KS - Elizabeth Pratt Kuhel, age 99, of Wichita, KS. formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Kuhel. Loving mother of Joseph (Kate), Ronald (Marie), Joyce (Dick) Dust, Paul (Wendy), the late George (Millie), the late Richard (late Marie), and Linda (Chris) Jones. Cherished grandmother of 17, great grandmother of 29, and great great grandmother three. Dearest sister of the late Marian Gallager. Betty was a Cub Den Mother and Girl Scout Troup leader for many years.
Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, August 10, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or