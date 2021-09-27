Elizabeth S. Beck

Sept. 22, 1942 - Sept. 22, 2021

THREE RIVERS, MI - Elizabeth graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1960 and attended Michigan State University prior to her first marriage. Elizabeth was known for her beautiful smile, her love of the beach and water, and her role as a caretaker and homemaker. She lived in Munster for many years before moving to Olympia Fields, IL. In her later years she loved spending winters in Naples, Florida.

Elizabeth started her professional career at Carpetland USA in Munster, Indiana as an assistant in the drapery department. She quickly learned the business and became a highly successful contract salesperson. She started her own industrial floor covering sales business, BEX Design, prior to her retirement.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father Charles Boeschenstein, mother Lillian (Mathews) Boeschenstein, and first husband, Edmund Schroer. Survivors include her husband: Roy Beck; children: Amy Schroer, Lisa Schroer, and Timothy (Jennifer) Schroer; stepchildren: James Schroer, Fredrick (Sue) Schroer, Jenny (Jeff) Sheedy, and Jamie Barker; grandchildren: Taylor Schroer, Avery Schroer, Matthias Eilertsen, Clare Sheedy, Eva Sheedy, Gabe Barker, and Quentin Barker; her brother, Charles (Sally) Boeschenstein; and her sister, Peggy Chapin.

Funeral services will be private. Donations in her memory may be directed to: threeriverspromise.com.