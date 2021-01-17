Elizaeth "Libby" Glick Grandfield Reber

Libby was born into a Mennonite family and was raised on a farm. At the age of 19 she taught in a one room country school in North Dakota. She was a Mennonite volunteer at a Canadian Native American community and in Haiti. She self-funded her education, and her first car was a Model A Ford that she drove until she had saved enough to buy a modern car. She was always frugal and paid for things with cash. She learned to play the piano on her own and used what she had learned to propel her into her music education career. She loved classical music, and as a middle school music teacher she was knowledgeable about rock music as well. She and her husband Keith were members of the Metropolitan Opera for many years. When she married Keith Grandfield, she inherited 6 kids and several grandchildren as well. Three of Keith's children had been her students at Gavit High School. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She excelled at gardening and traveled the world over! Prior to her moving to Goshen, she had been an active member of Marquette United Methodist Church in Miller, and a member of the Ladies Circle there. She was also a long-time member of the Ogden Dunes Garden Club. She was also a member of P.E.O. for many years. After retirement she became a realtor and was co-founder of Grandfield Realty with her husband, Keith Grandfield. Libby was truly a modern woman who was a role model to family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.