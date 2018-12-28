LOWELL, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Ella A. Kirin, age 88, passed away December 25, 2018. Survived by her children: Thomas (Gail) Kirin, Janice (Ed) Crepeau, Laura (Tim) Granata; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren; loving sister, Lorraine Hatala; nieces and nephew: Teri, Lynn and Larry. Preceded in death by her husband Mickey.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Ella's family on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.