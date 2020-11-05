Ella Mae Cobb

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ella Mae age 77, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Robinson; two grandchildren: Daria Denise Young and Edwin Samell Gant and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at New Life Outreach Church, 4756 McCook Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Robinson and Cobb families during their time of loss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.