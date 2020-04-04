× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ella Mae Evans

PORTAGE, IN - Ella Mae Evans, age 99, of Portage, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She was born in Bontown, West Virginia on February 22, 1921 to the late James and Alta (nee Lockhart) Ramey. She retired from the Portage School System where she worked in the cafeteria.

Ella is survived her sons, Robert (Debra) Evans, Jeffrey (Pamela) Evans, Mark (Janice) Evans; grandchildren, Kyle (Melisa), Ryan (Kalina), Scott (Brittany), Sara, Matthew (Emily), Lynley, Brooke; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Maddox.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert T. Evans; nine siblings; and her parents.

A private service will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call 219-762-3013.