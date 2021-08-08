Jan. 6, 1926 - July 31, 2021
AVON, IN - Ellen Clarice (Cade) Miller, of Avon, IN, age 95, died peacefully July 31, 2021, in her home at Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living. She was born January 6, 1926, in Veedersburg, IN, the daughter of Kenneth and Nelle (Davis) Cade. Ellen graduated from Veedersburg High School and Indiana University, where she majored in Political Science. While at IU, she met Donald Charles Miller, whom she married in 1948. After completing Don's medical residency, the couple settled in Cedar Lake, IN, where they lived until Don's death in 1995.
In addition to being an exemplary homemaker and raising five children, Ellen was active in her Church, literature clubs, bridge clubs and the League of Women Voters. She lived in Crown Point for a number of years, then moved to Indianapolis to be closer to two of her daughters and their families.
In addition to her husband Don, Ellen was predeceased by her parents and her brother David of Veedersburg. Ellen is survived by her five children: Melinda Kidd (widowed) of Oxnard, CA, Amy Stearns (Tim) of Fresno, CA, Christine Auth (Leo) of Indianapolis, IN, Gretchen Miller Bowker (David) of Indianapolis, IN and Gregory Miller (Carole) of Wellesley, MA; as well as eight grandchildren: Leo Kidd, Kira, Cailin and April Stearns, Dean and Dylan Bowker and Annie and Allie Auth. She is also survived by three great grandsons: Hunter Kidd, and Alexander and Mateo Bowker.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 -6:00 p.m. on August 21, 2021 at 8452 Green Braes North Drive, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ellen's tribute page on the Alzheimer's Association of Indiana website. https://www.alz.org/indiana/donate.