Jan. 6, 1926 - July 31, 2021

AVON, IN - Ellen Clarice (Cade) Miller, of Avon, IN, age 95, died peacefully July 31, 2021, in her home at Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living. She was born January 6, 1926, in Veedersburg, IN, the daughter of Kenneth and Nelle (Davis) Cade. Ellen graduated from Veedersburg High School and Indiana University, where she majored in Political Science. While at IU, she met Donald Charles Miller, whom she married in 1948. After completing Don's medical residency, the couple settled in Cedar Lake, IN, where they lived until Don's death in 1995.

In addition to being an exemplary homemaker and raising five children, Ellen was active in her Church, literature clubs, bridge clubs and the League of Women Voters. She lived in Crown Point for a number of years, then moved to Indianapolis to be closer to two of her daughters and their families.