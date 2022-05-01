Feb. 15, 1926 - Mar. 9, 2020

A memorial service will be held for Ellen G. Nickoloff at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN 46321 on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jared Kendall will officiate. A visitation with her family will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Nickoloff passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to Ridge United Methodist Church.

Ellen loved her faith, family and community. She is missed by her family: Kristina and Rick Schumacher, Diana and Steve Rogers, MaryEllen Cardinale, grandchildren: Alison and Chris Biggs, Andrew and Amy Schumacher, Mariana and Joe Lamping, and great-granddaughters: Bryn Ellen, Clara Marie, Elyse Kennedy and Genevieve Grace; along with many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.