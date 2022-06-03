Ellen L. Borgo (nee Kovack)

WHITING - Ellen L. Borgo (nee Kovack), 77, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Borgo; loving mother of: Angela Borgo and Anthony Borgo; dearest aunt of, Michael (Rosa) Pokrzywa; dear great-aunt of: Paije and Hunter; favorite aunt, Helen (late Joseph) Tomera; many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lottie (Tomera) Kovack; and her sister, Patricia Pokrzywa.

Funeral services will be on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Jay Nuthulapati, officiating; cremation to follow. Visitation is at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Due to the current health situation face masks are encouraged at the funeral home and church. Social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Ellen Borgo was born on December 22, 1944, in Whiting, IN and was a lifelong resident. She entered high school as a member of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Chicago, during which she was able to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from DePaul University. A Registered Nurse, Ellen had worked at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond with a service of 20 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting and the former SS. Peter and Paul Church, Whiting. She was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance and loved to play bingo. Devoted to her family, Ellen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.