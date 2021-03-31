 Skip to main content
Ellen M. Mazur

May 27, 1938 — March 27, 2021

LAPORTE, IN/FORMERLY OF CROWN POINT — Ellen M. Mazure, 82, of LaPorte, passed away March 27, 2021.

Survived by her loving children: Larry Mazur, Chris Mazur, Sandra (late Mack) Nicholls, Steven Mazur, Rene (Mike) Bennett and Anthony Mazur; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her best friend, Bentley. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (U.S. 30 east of Cline Avenue). At rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Ellen's family on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. COVID-19 protocols and masks are required.

