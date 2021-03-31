Ellen M. Mazur

Survived by her loving children: Larry Mazur, Chris Mazur, Sandra (late Mack) Nicholls, Steven Mazur, Rene (Mike) Bennett and Anthony Mazur; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her best friend, Bentley. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (U.S. 30 east of Cline Avenue). At rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Ellen's family on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. COVID-19 protocols and masks are required.