SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ellen Rose Heridia passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 at the age of 65, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by children: Bessia (Wes) Wiegand and Daniel (Laila) Gordon. Siblings: Lois (Paul) Gipson, James (Cindy) Yon, Dorothy Delgado, and Thomas (Jenni) Weinert. Grandchildren: Felesha Casler (Joe Maynard), Jonathon Kenworthy, Chad Kenworthy, Kyra Kenworthy and Emma Gordon. Great-grandchildren: Lily and Layla Casler and Kolton Kenworthy. Best friend, Rush Larsen. Bingo and casino buddy, Mindy Norfleet.

Known to her family, as Prudy and Grandma Flipper-Lip. She will be greatly missed. She was an avid Bingo player, talented artist, singer, loved the lights and glitz of the casinos, taking nature walks and was the Great White Shark of card playing.

Memorial service to be held at later date.

