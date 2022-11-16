VALPARAISO - Ellen Schwartz nee Goldberg, age 78. Daughter of Norm and Sada Goldberg, and sister Susan Holaday. Dear mother of David (Debbie) Schwartz and Steven (Lisa) Schwartz. Proud grandmother of Miriam Sarah, Ita Rachel, Simcha Aaron, Yoel Yitzchak, Sky, and Colt.

Please join us in loving memory of Ellen G. Schwartz, to celebrate her life; dedicated to her family, friends, and pets. Graveside service on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park. Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 (Sec. VIII Nebo). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society & Israel Cats Organization www.bestfriends.org, https://isracats.org.il. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit the Chicago Jewish Funerals website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com