 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ellen Schwartz

  • 0
Ellen Schwartz

Nov. 11, 1944 - Nov. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO - Ellen Schwartz nee Goldberg, age 78. Daughter of Norm and Sada Goldberg, and sister Susan Holaday. Dear mother of David (Debbie) Schwartz and Steven (Lisa) Schwartz. Proud grandmother of Miriam Sarah, Ita Rachel, Simcha Aaron, Yoel Yitzchak, Sky, and Colt.

Please join us in loving memory of Ellen G. Schwartz, to celebrate her life; dedicated to her family, friends, and pets. Graveside service on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park. Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 (Sec. VIII Nebo). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society & Israel Cats Organization www.bestfriends.org, https://isracats.org.il. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit the Chicago Jewish Funerals website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts