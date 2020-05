Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

GARY, IN — Ellen Thompkins, 77, of Gary, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.

All funeral services will be private. Livestreaming services will be provided via DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM CST.