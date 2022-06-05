Oct. 25, 1932 - June 1, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Ellennora Faye Speers (nee McCollum), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Ellennora is survived by her children: Terry (Cindy) Fogleman, Linda (Daniel) McGrew, Diana (late David) Burr, Gail (William) Piekarski, Brian (Debra) Speers; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Ellennora was preceded in death by her husband: Lester Speers, Jr.; parents: Jess and Ruby McCollum; sisters: Dora "Bea" Brown, Doris Thompson, Mary Lou Quigg; and granddaughter, Melissa Piekarski.

Ellennora was a devoted member of Adventure Christian Church. She worked for 21 years at Burrell Color Lab. Ellennora enjoyed watching her grandkids play sports. She also loved coaching softball. Ellennora will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor John Starr officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Ellennora's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.