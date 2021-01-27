 Skip to main content
Elliott James Gerstler

April 15, 1995 — Jan. 22, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Elliott James Gerstler, 25, of Portage, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born April 15, 1995, in Valparaiso, the son of Errol Gerstler and Allison (Cannon) Gerstler. Elliott had a passion for music, he loved to sing and play with nephew and guitar collection!

Elliott is survived by his parents; sister, Hayley (Andrew) Fiscus, of Valparaiso; his stepfather, Jim Pyle; and nephew, Caiden Fiscus. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, James A. and Carole Cannon, of Valparaiso, and paternal grandparents, Richard J. and Annette Gerstler, of Brooklyn, NY.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

