Elliott L. Yelich

Dec. 27, 1932 — Jul 13, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Elliott L. Yelich, age 88, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Elliott is survived by his children: Susan (David) Boyles, Rick Yelich and Rex (Heidi) Yelich; grandchildren: Ian and Leea; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elliott was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Yelich; parents: Christo and Anne Yelich; and brother, Steve Yelich.

Elliott was a Union Teamster and retired from J.M. Foster. After retirement, he worked at the Lake County Government Center as Security. He enjoyed having coffee at Dunkin Donuts with his friends.

Private Family Services have been arranged by Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Elliott to a charity of your choice.

