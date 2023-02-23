Mar. 14, 1934 - Feb. 16, 2023

PORTAGE - Ellis Eugene Ponton Sr., a longtime resident of Portage, Indiana, passed away on February 16, 2023 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Ellis E. Ponton Jr. (wife Sandra Cate Ponton), three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren as well as two sisters, (Virginia and Sylvia). He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Euella Ponton, three brothers (Gerald, Leo, Jerry) and one sister (Lillian).

Ellis was a large man and lived a large, full life.

Born in Junction City, Kansas on March 14, 1934 he served in the Kansas National Guard and then the US Air Force. After an honorable discharge he moved to Northwest Indiana in the late 1950's, married Euella McGlothen on November 17, 1957, and worked at Inland Steel until he retired as a Mechanical Rigger Foreman at 54 years young.

Ellis was very active in the community as a Mason, member of the Deep River Archery club, Portage Port Authority Commissioner, and most recently a member of the Winamac Old Auto Club with his cherished 1978 Monte Carlo. He loved hunting, fishing, storytelling and being the supreme prankster.

Ellis was a beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Funeral Service for Ellis will be at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage IN with Reverend Michael Lawson officiating. Visitation will be held on that same day from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Orak Shriners Children's Hospital at the following website in memory of Ellis Ponton Sr.: donate.lovetotherescue.org.