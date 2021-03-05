Ellis G. Lindholm
Oct. 22, 1948 — March 2, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Ellis G. Lindholm, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born October 22, 1948, in Valparaiso to the late Ellis W. and Eunice (Smith) Lindholm. Ellis was a graduate of Valparaiso High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for Dart Trucking and was a member of American Legion Post 94 and VFW Post 988 of Valparaiso.
On April 17, 1971, Ellis married Chong Cha Pak, who survives, along with their daughters, Kim (Robert) Kutch and Linda Lindholm, and grandchildren, Asia Lindholm and Ellize Cotton.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. Cremation will follow, with burial of ashes at a later date.