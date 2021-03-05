VALPARAISO, IN — Ellis G. Lindholm, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born October 22, 1948, in Valparaiso to the late Ellis W. and Eunice (Smith) Lindholm. Ellis was a graduate of Valparaiso High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for Dart Trucking and was a member of American Legion Post 94 and VFW Post 988 of Valparaiso.