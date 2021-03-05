 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellis G. Lindholm

Ellis G. Lindholm

{{featured_button_text}}

Ellis G. Lindholm

Oct. 22, 1948 — March 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Ellis G. Lindholm, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born October 22, 1948, in Valparaiso to the late Ellis W. and Eunice (Smith) Lindholm. Ellis was a graduate of Valparaiso High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for Dart Trucking and was a member of American Legion Post 94 and VFW Post 988 of Valparaiso.

On April 17, 1971, Ellis married Chong Cha Pak, who survives, along with their daughters, Kim (Robert) Kutch and Linda Lindholm, and grandchildren, Asia Lindholm and Ellize Cotton.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. Cremation will follow, with burial of ashes at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts