Elma N. Carmichael

Elma N. Carmichael

Elma N. Carmichael

Jan. 30, 1925 - June 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Elma Carmichael age of 96, of Valparaiso, IN passed away June 1, 2021. She was born January 30, 1925 to the late Allmond Varah (Turnage) McLamb in Johnston Co. North Carolina.

Referred to by all as "Aunt Elma", she was a homemaker, attended St. Paul Catholic Church, member of Vivians Society, and Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. She loved and willingly sacrificed for her family.

Survived by great nephews: Derek (Shannon) Lee, David (Stephanie) Lee; step-daughters: Ellen (Dr. James) Donkle, Kathleen (Theodore) Ameling; sisters: Ilee Lucas, Isla Ruth Benson; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by; husbands, Elmo Norris, Cloid V. Carmichael; sisters: Leta Gold Lee, Irene Warren, Eva Hudson; Brothers, Gerald, Redding, Stacy, Gardner, Allmon Leonard McLamb.

Funeral services will be held in North Carolina, Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Church, Valparaiso, IN.

Funeral arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home (219) 462-3125.

