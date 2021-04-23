Elmo Eugene 'Gene' Anderson

October 3,1927 — April 18, 2021

DYER, IN — Elmo Eugene "Gene" Anderson, 93, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Gene was born on October 3, 1927, in Preston, MO. He graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, MO. On December 23, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jo Malone.

Gene served on the USS Pocono in WWII and on the USS Haven during the Korean Conflict. He received his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Missouri after returning from Korea. He worked for Standard Oil of Indiana-Amoco Oil from 1954-1990.

Gene was a resident of Dyer since 1956. He was one of the first police commissioners for the Town of Dyer and served on the Dyer Zoning Board. He was a Little League coach and a member of the Dyer Lions for 50 years. He has been a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church since 1954.

He was an amazing father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving family of caregivers at Residence at Deer Creek who took excellent care of him in his final years.