Elmo Harris
PORTAGE, IN - Elmo Harris, age 85, of Portage passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. He was a retired Crane Operator from US Steel in Gary, IN. Elmo is survived by his four children, Paul Harris, Kathy Harris, Carly Harris, and Diane (Al) Lebron; three grandchildren, Amber Wyatt, Jerry Wyatt, and Izabella Gill; sister, Laura Norton. Elmo was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Harris; his parents, Guy and Ruby Harris, and brothers, Malcolm, Logan, Paul, and Bill Harris and sister, Catherine Woodcock. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Rd., Portage, IN. 46368.