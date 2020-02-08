CHESTERTON, IN - Elnora H. Schultz passed peacefully at the age of 87 to enter the gates of heaven on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Symphony of Chesterton. Elnora was born on April 9, 1932 in Knox of Starke County Indiana. Elnora loved her family more than anything in this world and brought joy to all in this life for those were blessed to know her. Elnora had an uncanny ability to bring smiles to anyone around her. She was a true light in this world.

Elnora's faith was of utmost importance to her. She was baptized at Our Redeemer Church, Knox, IN and an active member of this parish. Elnora went to Knox Center Township High School Class of 1950. She loved farm life with her family and friends in Knox, IN as she grew up. She went on to live and work in California, Crown Point, IN and Valparaiso, IN. However, she never forgot about and her farm roots and visited the family farm weekly. She took much pride that her family farm was recognized with the Hoosier Homestead award for over 100 year family history in Knox, Starke County in June 1996. She spent the last years as an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Valparaiso where she found a church family and friends who cherished her also.