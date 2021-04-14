Eloise K. Krueger

Aug. 3, 1922 — April 10, 2021

PADUCAH, KY — Eloise K. Krueger, 98, of Paducah, KY, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Krueger is survived by her daughters, Sue Dille (Bud), of Bethel Park, PA, and Chris Krueger, of Paducah; and her son, Sam Krueger (Debby), of Georgetown, KY.

All services will be scheduled for a later date.You may visit www.milnerandor.com for more information, leave a message of sympathy or light a candle.