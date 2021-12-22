Elsie A. Miller

Sept. 3, 1926 — Dec. 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Elsie A. Miller, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born September 3, 1926 in Decatur County, TN to the late Albert and Hannah (Kyle) Adams. Elsie made her career as a grocery store clerk before retirement. She was an active member of Valparaiso Baptist Church, and the Christian Women's Club. Elsie had a talent for baking, cooking, and sewing. She will be remembered as a generous, giving, and caring person, who will be deeply missed.

On May 4, 1946 in Corinth, MS, Elsie married Clarence G. Miller, who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by their son, Carley (Sherry) Miller of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Larry (Edie) Miller, Chad (Dalene) Miller, Sharlyn (Vaughn) Staab, Finis Morner, Rena (Jason) Klawitter; many great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and two more on the way; two sisters and one brother. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Miller; two brothers and four sisters.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or Valparaiso Baptist Church.