Elsie A. Palikan (Hladek)

Sept. 23, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Elsie Ann Palikan, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She is survived by daughters: Cheryl (Mark) Justak, Melanie Christy, Dawn Palikan; granddaughter, Cara Christy; great-grandchildren: Jailyn Wick, Brooklyn Wick, Arabella Grace Christy; sister-in-law, Aggie Hladek. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, George and son Gregory (Pam) Palikan; parents, Andrew and Paula Hladek; sisters: Marge Motes, Victoria Jones, Esther Pukac, Lorraine Gibson, Agnes Smalley; brother, Larry Hladek; and many nieces and nephews.
Elsie was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland, IN for 60+ years. She loved spending time with her granddaughter growing up and great grandchildren, doing crafts, playing bingo, bunko, bowling, and riding on the "Hladek" Hammond Tech Float that appeared in parades throughout NW Indiana. She loved her Town of Highland and would drive into town daily for a bite to eat and a stop at the Highland Thrift Store.
Elsie was most recently a resident of Virginia Place Senior Living in Merrillville, Indiana for the past four years where she enjoyed friends, family, and many social activities.
Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, Indiana from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 325 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Mass memorials or donations in honor of Elsie A. Palikan may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland, IN or to the Humane Society of NW Indiana.
For more information contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.