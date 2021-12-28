Elsie A. Palikan (Hladek)

Sept. 23, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Elsie Ann Palikan, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She is survived by daughters: Cheryl (Mark) Justak, Melanie Christy, Dawn Palikan; granddaughter, Cara Christy; great-grandchildren: Jailyn Wick, Brooklyn Wick, Arabella Grace Christy; sister-in-law, Aggie Hladek. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, George and son Gregory (Pam) Palikan; parents, Andrew and Paula Hladek; sisters: Marge Motes, Victoria Jones, Esther Pukac, Lorraine Gibson, Agnes Smalley; brother, Larry Hladek; and many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland, IN for 60+ years. She loved spending time with her granddaughter growing up and great grandchildren, doing crafts, playing bingo, bunko, bowling, and riding on the "Hladek" Hammond Tech Float that appeared in parades throughout NW Indiana. She loved her Town of Highland and would drive into town daily for a bite to eat and a stop at the Highland Thrift Store.

Elsie was most recently a resident of Virginia Place Senior Living in Merrillville, Indiana for the past four years where she enjoyed friends, family, and many social activities.