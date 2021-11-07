VALPARAISO, IN - Elsie Dale Tilford, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born October 1, 1938 in Gary, IN to the late Alex and Mary Grace (Fleming) Shipley. Elsie grew up in Hobart and graduated from Hobart High School then attended Indiana University in Gary. She married John L. Tilford in 1958 before moving to Valparaiso and becoming involved at Calvary Baptist Church as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and church secretary. She spent most of her career as the bookkeeper and co-owner of John Tilford Custom Homes together with her husband, building and developing hundreds of homes throughout NWI. Elsie had the gift of creativity and enjoyed expressing that gift through painting. She was also an avid reader and a fantastic cook, though she might not admit it. Elsie loved to travel, and especially relished her trips to Scotland. Elsie and her husband John were members of Liberty Bible Church of Chesterton.