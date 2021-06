Elsie Frazier

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Elsie Frazier, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Beloved wife of 65 years to Bernard Frazier. Loving mother of: Catherine Frazier and daughter-in-law, Janet Frazier. Cherished grandchildren: Jennifer Frazier, Leslie Frazier, Kevin Frazier, and Pamela Chalos (Nick Chalos III). Treasured great grandchildren: Joy Thompson, Lily Thompson, Nick Chalos IV, and Nicole Chalos; and dear sisters: Marilou (James) Beshears and Emily (Albert) Matthews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son, John Frazier; siblings: Elizabeth Holmes, James Adams, David Adams, Gwen Aiello, Lucille Ward, and Joy Adams; and her parents: James and Joy Adams.

A graveside service for family only is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021. Line up for procession to the cemetery will leave at 10:30 AM from CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. For more information, please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com.