FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY - Elsie R. Nesci, age 93, formerly of Calumet City, passed away February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" Nesci. Loving mother of Judy (late Larry) Witt, Geraldine Darge, Joseph (Marie) Valfre, and James (Renee) Valfre. Elsie is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren; sister, Kitty Bradley; and brother, Walter Holmes. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Elsie was a retired employee Illinois Central Railroad.
Private services were held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL and Crematory - Cedar Lake. For more information 219-374-9300 or