HAMMOND, IN - Elva Tamez, 91, of Hammond, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born November 16, 1928 in Texas.

Elva was an avid gardener, composer, poet and seamstress. She prided herself on her gardenias and taking care of her family. Elva also enjoyed many a fun night of penny poker and bingo with her kids while the grandkids ran around the house getting into trouble. Elva always stressed the importance of family, staying together, being there for each other and loving one another through tough times.