MERRILLVILLE, IN - Elvera S. Dorsch (nee Frank), age 97, of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Elvera is survived by her husband, Adam of 75 years; children: Thomas (Josephine) Dorsch and Frederick (Patty) Dorsch; grandchildren: Michael, Joseph, Stephen and James; and seven great-grandchildren.

Elvera was preceded in death by her grandson, Adam Dorsch; and brother, Vernon Frank.

Elvera was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, IL and Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Merrillville, IN. She worked in the insurance industry for many years.

Private Services were held for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Elvera's name to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.

To view and/or sign Elvera's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

