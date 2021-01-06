Elvia Percak (nee Ferrari), 76, reunited with her husbands, Edward and Emilio, on January 4, 2020. Compassionate and thoughtful mom of Carlos (Tania) Reices, Christine (Richard) Basile and Manuel (Sally) Reices. Proud grandma of Kylie, Kayla, Leena, Natalie, Trey, Eric and Marc. Great-grandma of Andrew and Penny. She will also be missed by sisters, Adrianna Hannahs and Tizana Ferrari-Schiratti; cousin, Jim Jr. (Mary) Hannahs; Rory and Reed; and many other family and friends.