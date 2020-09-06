Elvira Toledo Dominguez

On September 21, 1975, she got married to Narciso Ebron Dava and to this union they welcomed the birth of their four children Maricel Goyena married to Kim Goyena, Mariel Salunga married to Rowen Salunga, JC and JR Dava. During her pregnancy with their third child JC, she became a devoted housewife and raised their four beautiful children. She has five grandchildren: Noel, Jonathan, Crystal, Kyle, and Caitlyn. From her childhood, she had a special place in her heart for Our Mother of Perpetual Help and was an active member of El Shaddai prayer group. She migrated in U.S.A. last 2010 and became a U.S. Citizen June 2020. There is no doubt that Elvie enjoyed her life by traveling in different states and countries and loved helping others. She made sure that all her friends, relatives and neighbors receive monetary gift/souvenirs each year whenever she goes on vacation in the Philippines. Her favorite food was Max's chicken and was always conscious about how she looked in pictures and loved to camp, sing, use sauna and jacuzzi. She also enjoyed six wonderful years of joining and traveling with World Financial Group Associates where her daughter Maricel and son-in-law Kim that were recently promoted as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company. Her final days were spent at Indianapolis University Hospital until God called her home on August 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. We will all remember our beautiful mother, wife, sister, and friend. Elvie lives in us, as she touched us and so many others in so many ways throughout the years, so she will be in our hearts forever and always."I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.